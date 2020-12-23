A high-wind warning is in effect for Colorado Springs until 5 p.m. Wednesday as gusts could reach 55 mph, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny and reach a high of 29 degrees but with winds mostly around 30 mph temperatures could feel colder than 29 degrees, the agency said. Overnight temperatures will likely drop to 10 degrees with winds easing up to between 10 and 15 mph with mostly clear skies.
Thursday is expected to warm up into the high 40s with Christmas Day and the weekend in the high 50s and sunny, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 48 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.
Christmas Day: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m.