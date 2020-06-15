Colorado Springs and about half of the state will be under a red flag warning Monday from noon until 8 p.m. due to dusty winds, low humidity and dry fuels.
Pueblo, Fremont, Huerfano, Otero, Kiowa, Prowers and Baca counties are also under the warning, issued by the National Weather Service due to conditions that could lead to "extreme fire behavior." The area will be in a fire weather watch Tuesday afternoon, which means critical fire weather conditions are forecasted.
Colorado Spirngs will see a high just over 90 on Monday, with winds up to 15 mph.
Here's the forecast for the next few days.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 40 mph. A 20% chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds up to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high just over 80 and winds up to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the aftenroon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high just under 85 and winds up to 10 mph.