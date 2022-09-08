Colorado Springs could break another 63-year-old heat record Thursday before cooler temperatures and possible showers over the weekend bring a reprieve from the heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high near 95 degrees, with smoky and hazy skies throughout the day from West Coast wildfires, the agency said.
In Colorado Springs, the hottest temperature ever recorded on Sept. 8 was 94 degrees in 1959. Colorado Springs broke a decades-long heat record Wednesday when it hit 93 degrees around 2:30 p.m. — 1 degree hotter than the previous high set Sept. 7, 1959.
Another day of record breaking heat expected with a continuation of smoky, hazy skies originating from the western U.S. wildfires. Fire danger will be elevated this afternoon across the southeast plains as the drying trend continues. #cowx pic.twitter.com/KFNk8GZbSZ— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 8, 2022
There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night before 9 p.m., according to the weather service. A low of around 57 degrees is expected.
"Fall-like temperatures" will arrive Friday and Saturday to southeast Colorado behind a cold front, the agency said.
Fall like temperatures will arrive for Friday and Saturday to southeast CO behind a cold front, bringing an uptick in showers and thunderstorms and a much needed break from the heat. #cowx pic.twitter.com/ti8A5WZ2FA— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 8, 2022
Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph.