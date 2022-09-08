090720-news-heat 1.jpg (copy)

Colorado Springs could break another heat record Thursday, with the high temperature around 95 degrees. The hottest temperature ever recorded on Sept. 8 was 94 degrees in 1959, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. In this file photo from September 2020, Emily Hudson, 5, beats the heat at the spray ground at Deerfield Hills Community Center. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)

 Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette

Colorado Springs could break another 63-year-old heat record Thursday before cooler temperatures and possible showers over the weekend bring a reprieve from the heat, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Thursday is predicted to be sunny with a high near 95 degrees, with smoky and hazy skies throughout the day from West Coast wildfires, the agency said.

In Colorado Springs, the hottest temperature ever recorded on Sept. 8 was 94 degrees in 1959. Colorado Springs broke a decades-long heat record Wednesday when it hit 93 degrees around 2:30 p.m. — 1 degree hotter than the previous high set Sept. 7, 1959.

There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night before 9 p.m., according to the weather service. A low of around 57 degrees is expected.

"Fall-like temperatures" will arrive Friday and Saturday to southeast Colorado behind a cold front, the agency said.

Here is the rest of the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. 

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. South southeast wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind around 10 mph.

Breeanna Jent covers El Paso County government. She previously worked as the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers and joined their sister paper, The Gazette, in 2020.

