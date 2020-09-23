Colorado Springs' forecast is sunshine for days, and could include another run for a heat record, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Thursday will be sunny with a high of 86 degrees and light, variable winds between 5 and 10 mph in the afternoon.
Friday’s high is forecast to reach 91 degrees, which would best the current record of 87 degrees on Sept. 25, according to data from the National Weather Service.
Dry and hot conditions are expected across the region on Thursday and Friday. Critical fire weather conditions are possible over the mountain valleys and the I-25 corridor Fri afternoon - near record high temperatures are expected everywhere. #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/i86RQV6JoW— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 24, 2020
“Critical fire weather conditions are possible over the mountain valleys and the I-25 corridor Friday afternoon,” the agency tweeted Wednesday night. “Near record high temperatures are expected everywhere.”
Temperatures through the weekend will remain in the 80s, higher than the average temperatures which are usually in the mid to low 70s during late September, according to data from the National Weather Service.
"Next week, a cold front may impact us on Monday night and Tuesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "However, aside from cooling things down for Tuesday, don’t plan on great rain chances."
Gazette reporter Jessica Snouwaert contributed to this report.