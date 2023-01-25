Spring snow in downtown Colorado Springs (copy)

Spring snow in downtown Colorado Springs on Friday.

Colorado Springs welcomes yet another cold January Wednesday, with chances of snow forecast for later in the afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance of snow Wednesday, mainly between noon and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in forecast with a high of 30 degrees.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a slight chance of snow showers forecast between 7 and 9 p.m. Partly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a low reaching the single digits, bottoming out at 8 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Sunny skies in forecast with a high of 36 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high nearing 44 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high reaching 3 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 26 degrees.

