Colorado Springs welcomes yet another cold January Wednesday, with chances of snow forecast for later in the afternoon.
There’s a 20% chance of snow Wednesday, mainly between noon and 5 p.m. Mostly cloudy skies are in forecast with a high of 30 degrees.
Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a slight chance of snow showers forecast between 7 and 9 p.m. Partly cloudy conditions are to be expected, with a low reaching the single digits, bottoming out at 8 degrees.
Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday: Sunny skies in forecast with a high of 36 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny conditions predicted with a high nearing 44 degrees.
Saturday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected with a high reaching 3 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, with a high of 26 degrees.