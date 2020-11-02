The Colorado Springs region is expected to have sunny skies with highs in the low 70s and no precipitation this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Here's the agency's full forecast:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. The overnight low is predicted to be 42.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Overnight it may be partly cloudy, with a low around 43
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. The weather overnight is expected to be mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.