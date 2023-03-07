Patchy fog and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Colorado Springs Tuesday, with warmer temperatures expected later in the week.

There’s a slight chance of freezing drizzle rolling through early morning before 9 a.m., and patchy fog is expected to reside in the city from between 7 to 8 a.m., before clearing up, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Partly sunny skies and mild temperatures are in the forecast for the remainder of the day, with a high near 41 degrees.

Looking into Tuesday night, the fog is expected to roll back in after 11 p.m. Mostly cloudy conditions are expected, with a low of around 20 degrees.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Patchy fog throughout the morning, mainly before 10 a.m. Partly sunny skies are in the forecast with a high near 42 degrees.

Thursday: Sunny skies and breezy conditions, with a high of 53 degrees. Wind gusts could reach as high as 40 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny skies, with a high reaching 60 degrees.

Saturday: Breezy, mostly sunny with a high of 65 degrees. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 a.m.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high of 53 degrees. There’s a slight chance of showers in the forecast.