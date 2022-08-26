Afternoon and evening showers

Colorado Springs residents can expect a mild day with a high near 81. A chance for showers and thunderstorms persists throughout the weekend and into next week. 

 Alex Edwards, alex.edwards@gazette.com

Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 81 with partly sunny skies according to the National Weather Service. That will give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight. 

There's a 50% chance of precipitation today and a 40% chance tonight, mainly before 10 p.m. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. 

New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. 

Here' the forecast from the National Weather Service

Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. West northwest wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

