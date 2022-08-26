Colorado Springs residents can expect a high near 81 with partly sunny skies according to the National Weather Service. That will give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon and overnight.
There's a 50% chance of precipitation today and a 40% chance tonight, mainly before 10 p.m. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Another round of thunderstorms will spread across southern Colorado this afternoon and evening with increased chances for rain across the southeast plains. The main risks from thunderstorms will be locally heavy rainfall and wind gusts up to 50 mph. #cowx pic.twitter.com/vEVXbcN1Ax— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 26, 2022
New rainfall amounts are expected to be less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Here' the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 87. West northwest wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.