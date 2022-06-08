Colorado Springs residents should expect partly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain Tuesday before temperatures begin to climb later in the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The weather agency predicts mostly cloudy skies in the morning before the sun gradually begins to show itself with a high of about 71 degrees. A slight south-southeast breeze could work its way up to 15-20 mph winds in the afternoon.
A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms – mostly after 4 p.m. – will increase to 20% in the evening, according to the weather agency.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.