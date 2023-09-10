Weather in the Colorado Springs area is expected to be partially sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect a high near 78. It will be breezy with a north wind around 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Sept. 10 and Monday, Sept. 11:

A few strong to severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and early evening over the eastern plains. The best chance of strong to severe storms will generally be east and south of a line from Walsenburg to Eads. Hail up to 1.5 inches in diameter and wind gusts to 60 to 70 mph will be possible.

During the overnight time period, a convective thunderstorm complex is likely going to develop over the plains, bringing gusty winds and possibly small hail to most of the lower elevations during the late night hours.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 9am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9am and noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.