Colorado Springs is forecast for a rainy Thursday, following the overnight thunderstorms and consistent rainfall that began Wednesday night.

Thunder echoed throughout the downtown area early Thursday morning followed by visible lightning. Expect a high of 59 degrees, and northwest winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph. There’s a 90% chance of precipitation throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The Colorado Springs airport recorded 0.88 inches of rainfall Wednesday, and the area can expect to see an additional three-quarters to an inch of rainfall Thursday, according to NWS.

The weather service has instituted a flash flood warning for El Paso County, effective until 10:15 Thursday morning. Officials are asking the public to avoid walking or driving through flooded areas, and to move to higher ground immediately if flooding occurs

Looking ahead into Thursday night, there’s a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 a.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a low bottoming out at 42 degrees.

The rain is expected to persist through the weekend, with likely showers and thunderstorms throughout the afternoons. There’s a 40% chance of precipitation Friday, with highs in the 60s.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 65 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 50% chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 64 degrees.

Sunday: Showers are likely, with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon. Expect a high near 59 degrees.

Monday: There’s a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy conditions and a high of 63 degrees.