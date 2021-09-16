Colorado Springs will continue to see unusually high temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high temperature forecast for Thursday is 90 degrees. The record-high for Sept. 16 is 92 degrees.
The overnight low is 52 degrees, with wind up to 20 mph possible.
The heat is expected to continue into the weekend:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and an overnight low of 51 degrees.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers after noon. The overnight low is around 55 degrees.