Palmer Park on a sunny day. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

Colorado Springs will continue to see unusually high temperatures Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. 

The high temperature forecast for Thursday is 90 degrees. The record-high for Sept. 16 is 92 degrees. 

The overnight low is 52 degrees, with wind up to 20 mph possible. 

The heat is expected to continue into the weekend: 

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79 degrees and an overnight low of 51 degrees.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and an overnight low of 56 degrees. 

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees and a 10 percent chance of showers after noon. The overnight low is around 55 degrees. 

