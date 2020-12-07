The weather forecast in Colorado Springs the next several days is expected to be warm with highs in the 60s and sunny skies, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Monday is expected to reach a high of 64 degrees, not far off from the record high of 68 degrees. Skies will likely be sunny with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are forecast to be clear and cold with a low of 32 degrees with clear skies.
The streak is expected to keep up through the end of the week until chances of snow pop up Friday, the weather service said.
"Things will begin to change on Thursday - more clouds will move in and temps will barely make it into the 40s for most," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Wind will increase too ... Consider it a transition day into much colder weather to end the week,"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 65 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 63 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.