Weather in the Colorado Springs area is expected to be mostly sunny according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect a high near 81. It will be breezy with a north wind around 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Monday, Sept. 18 through Saturday, Sept. 23:

Some patchy frost is possible in the San Luis Valley during the early morning hours tomorrow. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop later in the day tomorrow over the higher terrain, mainly over the Continental Divide.

There will be slightly better afternoon and evening thunderstorm coverage over the higher terrain on Tuesday. Afternoon and evening thunderstorms will be more isolated over the higher terrain on Wednesday, mainly over the eastern mountains.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop and become more widespread later on the day on Thursday with increasing chances over the plains through Friday. A cold front will move through on Saturday with a chance of more storms along the boundary.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the morning.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 78. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.