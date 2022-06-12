Cloud cover might keep temperatures from climbing into the high 90s in Colorado Springs on Sunday, but they could still come close to the highest temperature on record for the date, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Conditions are expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 93 degrees – just one degree shy of the record high of 94 set on June 12, 1956, agency data show. Wind gusts could get at high as 30 mph.
“I think those strong, gusty winds…might help cool us off just a little bit as we get into the afternoon hours,” said KKTV meteorologist Luke Victor.
Here is the rest of the week’s forecast from the National Weather Service:
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. North northwest wind around 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.