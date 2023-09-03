Weather in the Colorado Springs area is expected to be partially sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect a high near 91.

Unpredictable winds grounded hot air balloons on the second morning of the Labor Day Lift Off festival; Sunday will be breezy with a north-northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for Sunday, Sept. 3 and Monday, Sept. 4 (Labor Day):

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected over the mountains this afternoon. The storms will push off the mountains over the mountain valleys and I-25 corridor during the early evening, which may create 40 mph wind gusts over the aforementioned areas. Lighting will be possible over the mountains and the lower elevations.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 86. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.