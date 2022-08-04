Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies with a high near 88. There is a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 p.m. East winds between 5-15 mph will become south in the morning.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.