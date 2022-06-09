Colorado Springs may see thunderstorms Thursday afternoon, but temperatures are expected to reach the mid-80s before climbing into the 90s later in the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Conditions should be mostly cloudy for much of the day with a high of around 86. The chance of rain is about 30%, mainly between 4 and 5 p.m., the weather agency predicts. Rain accumulation won’t amount to more than a tenth of an inch unless there’s a thunderstorm. Temperatures will drop to about 54 degrees in the evening.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North-northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Saturday: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Breezy, with a south-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.