An air quality alert was issued for Colorado Springs Tuesday as smoke from Colorado wildfires is expected settle to in the area Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo reported.
The air quality alert lasts until 9 a.m. Tuesday in El Paso, Teller, Park Fremont, Custer and Pueblo counties.
Tuesday is expected to reach a high of 81 degrees with haze and sunshine forecast along with breezes between 5 and 10 mph and and an evening low of 46 degrees.
The rest of the week is predicted to stay in the 80s with sunny skies.
"We could finally see some moisture around here and a cooler start to next week," Gazette news partner KKTV said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny skies with a high of 85 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies with a high of 83 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny skies with a high of 78 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.