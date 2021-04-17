Colorado Springs residents can expect a chilly, cloudy Saturday and a warmer, clearer Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday morning is expected to be cloudy with a high near 40 degrees, but the skies should clear up by mid-afternoon, the weather service predicts. Wind speed could reach 15 mph.
“Everyone sees improvements by Sunday with temps reaching the 40s and 50s with a bit more sunshine,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Sunday is expected to be sunny and clear with a high of 53 degrees, according to the weather agency.
Monday should be sunny with a high of 46 degrees, but the forecast calls for evening snow showers.