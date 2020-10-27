Sunny skies are expected to return to the Pikes Peak area Tuesday along with slightly warmer temperatures than Monday's single digits, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Monday is expected to see a high of 37 degrees with breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Skies remain clear into the night with a low of 21 degrees.
Chances of snow return Wednesday with a 30% chance of precipitation.
"Sunshine returns for the second half of the day on Thursday and we warm up - back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow, then a chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high of 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high of 60 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high of 63 degrees and winds around 10 mph.