Sun, sun and more sun!

Hot temperatures and blue skies are in the forecast for Colorado Springs through the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the 80s and breezy conditions expected for Tuesday and Wednesday, with gusts up to 30 mph today. Hotter temps are expected by the end of the week, with highs in the 90s.

More temperature records were broken this week with a recorded high of 95 on Monday. The last June 13 record was 92 in 2006, according to the National Weather Service.

Given hot and dry conditions, the National Weather Service in Pueblo is warning about fire danger today. Fire restrictions remain in place for Colorado Springs.

Rain may be in the cards with possible thunderstorms this weekend.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.