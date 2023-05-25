Colorado Springs is forecast for another afternoon of thunderstorms Thursday, as a hazardous weather outlook remains in effect through the area, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, mainly after 3 p.m. New rainfall will amount to less than one inch, with higher amounts expected in cases of a thunderstorm. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 76 degrees. Winds from the northeast are expected to range from 5 to 15 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook remains in effect throughout the area as the possibility for severe weather persists.

“Across the mountains today, the main risk with thunderstorms will be locally heavy rainfall, small hail, gusty winds up to 50 mph, and lightning. Localized flash flooding will be possible should a stronger storm impact the burn scars or areas with saturated soil conditions from recent heavy rainfall,” the NWS said.

Looking ahead into Thursday night, a 30% chance of thunderstorms remains, mainly in the early evening before 9 p.m. Expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the night with a low of 48 degrees.

Sign up for free: Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day delivered to your inbox each evening. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Friday: There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1 and 4 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 76 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of showers in the early afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Monday (Memorial Day): There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 80 degrees.