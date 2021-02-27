Colorado Springs residents can expect a comparatively mild weekend following the biggest snowstorm of the season, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Saturday is expected to sunny and breezy, with a high near 41 degrees and wind between 10 to 15 mph in the morning, but increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts could be as high as 55 mph, the weather service predicts.
Fire danger is expected to be high Saturday and Sunday, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
“Wind gusts could approach 50 mph at times. No outdoor burning,” said KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
Sunday will be cooler, with highs reaching the lower 30s and wind chill values between zero and ten, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to rebound Monday, with high reaching the low 40s.