Tuesday is expected to mild in the Pikes Peak region with partly sunny skies and moderate temperatures, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 43 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, according to the weather service.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and light winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
The rest of the week is expected to be partly sunny with highs in the 40s. Chances of snow appear Friday, the weather service predicts.
"The weekend looks cold with highs only in the teens and snow chances both days," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 26 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 15 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow, mainly before 11 a.m.