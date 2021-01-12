Chilly, sunny weather will persist in Colorado Springs Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 49 degrees with sunny skies and winds around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 30 degrees with mostly clear skies and breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Wednesday will be warmer with temperatures in the high 50s and in some areas temperatures could reach the 60s along with mostly sunny skies, the weather service said.
"A cold front roars through Thursday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "As it does so, we will see wind gusts over 40 mph and temperatures dropping through the day. We should only manage the 30s and 40s in the afternoon with a pretty significant wind chill as winds stay strong all day."
The rest of the week's temperatures will hover in the 40s with a slight chance of snow Saturday.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 59 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 41 degrees and winds between 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 5 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m.