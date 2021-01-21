Thursday is expected to be sunny and mild with a light breeze in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 50 degrees with a breeze around 5 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 21 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds around 5 mph.
Friday and Saturday, temperatures are forecast to be in the 40s and 50s with sunny and mostly sunny skies. Colorado Springs will remain dry until Sunday when slight chances of rain and snow enter the forecast, the agency said.
"Right now, any accumulation looks to remain light outside of the mountains," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "However, there may be some slick roads Sunday night into Monday morning."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 51 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38 degrees and wind around 5 mph. A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 39 degrees and wind around 5 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 20%.