Fire danger is still high in the Pikes Peak region Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds add to the risk of fire conditions in the area.
Colorado Springs is expected to have mostly sunny skies Monday with a high of 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. At night temperatures will drop to 43 degrees.
The weather pattern will continue through most of the week until colder temperatures set into the region.
"Highs on Friday look to only reach the 40s for many," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Plan on 40s and 50s over the weekend with more cloud cover by Sunday."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees winds between 10 to 15 mph.