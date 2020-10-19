fall run (copy)
Buy Now

Trees in Monument Valley Park begin to show their autumn colors as a runner jogs along the Pikes Peak Greenway Trail through downtown Colorado Springs Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, on a crisp fall day. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid 70s, but Sunday’s temperatures will be much cooler again with highs in the mid 50s. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Fire danger is still high in the Pikes Peak region Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Dry vegetation, low humidity, and strong winds add to the risk of fire conditions in the area.

Colorado Springs is expected to have mostly sunny skies Monday with a high of 75 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. At night temperatures will drop to 43 degrees.

The weather pattern will continue through most of the week until colder temperatures set into the region.

"Highs on Friday look to only reach the 40s for many," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Plan on 40s and 50s over the weekend with more cloud cover by Sunday."

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 74 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 47 degrees winds between 10 to 15 mph.

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments