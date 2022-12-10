Saturday's weather is expected to be relatively mild and sunny with a high near 47 and light winds ranging from 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The evening temperature will likely drop to around 23 with winds slowing to 5-10 mph. Sunday will have a fire weather watch from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. During that time the National Weather Service recommends avoiding tossing cigarette butts, outdoor burning, campfires and grilling, off-road travel, use of machinery and welding.
A winter snow will likely come to Southern Colorado early next week.
Increasing southwest flow aloft could help to develop critical fire weather conditions across portions of south central and southeast Colorado on Sunday. #cowx pic.twitter.com/6oOdhd7T5D— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 10, 2022
Quiet weather across southern Colorado today will give way to increasing winds and fire danger Sunday and Monday. This is ahead of a wx system that will bring snow, strong winds and cold temps through early next week. #cowx pic.twitter.com/MWXUlIpn27— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 10, 2022
Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 47. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 10-15 mph in the morning.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the morning.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. South southwest wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of snow before 11 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.