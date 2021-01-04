Colorado Springs weather should be mostly pleasant Monday and the remainder of the week, with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s — but wind gusts could nearly reach 50 mph Tuesday.
Monday will be sunny, with a high just under 50, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Weather will be similar the rest of the week, with Tuesday's high predicted at 53, and Friday's high expected to be at 39.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53 and wind gusts potentially approaching 50 mph.
Wednesday: Windy, with a high just under 45, and winds from 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45, and winds from 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 40, and winds from 5-10 mph.