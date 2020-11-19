Thursday is expected to be warm with sunny skies and some wind in the Pikes Peak Region before temperatures cool off with weekend snow showers, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
The high is likely to reach 69 degrees Thursday with winds between 5 and 15 mph. Overnight temperatures will drop to 31 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds around 5 mph.
Friday night, chances of snow appear in the forecast and stick around until Saturday night. By Sunday conditions will be dry again and temperatures will be in the mid 50s going into next week.
"Next week looks a bit unsettled, with a warm-up Monday before another big cool down and shot for some rain/snow next Tuesday," Gazette news partner KKTV said. "Details are still uncertain and because the pattern has been favoring more dry-time than moisture chances, we’re not getting our hopes up."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 49 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Saturday: A 40% chance of rain and snow showers and partly sunny with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.