Monday's cool and partly cloudy weather takes a turn overnight with rain, snow, and freezing temperatures likely in the Pikes Peak region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Temperatures are likely to reach 63 degrees Monday with winds between 5 and 15 mph and an overnight low of 28 degrees.
There is a 50% chance of snow overnight turning into a 90% chance of snow Tuesday morning. Less than 2 inches of snow is expected to accumulate.
The snow should stop by Tuesday evening and is forecast to return Thursday night into Friday.
"The ongoing snow showers in the mountains will approach I-25 overnight and into early Tuesday morning," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "The heaviest snow bands look to set up right after sunrise, a quick 2-4 inches will be possible along I-25 in Monument. We could see 0-2 inches in the Springs, depending on where that snow band sets up"
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Snow showers with a high of 36 degrees and breezy with winds between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 52 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny with a high near 45 degrees and winds between5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Snow showers and mostly sunny with a high near 40 degrees and winds around 5 mph.Chance of snow 30 percent.