Sunshine and cold temperatures are expected to continue in Colorado Springs Friday and into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday's high will likely reach 43 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said. Overnight temperatures will drop to 20 degrees with clear skies.
Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with temperatures in the 40s and 50s along with mild breezes.
"This quiet pattern continues into next week. Each day features a mix of sun and clouds, a bit of a breeze and highs in the 40s and 50s," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We bounce around a little bit in the temperature department, but wet weather looks minimal."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 55 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny and breezy with a high near 42 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 44 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph.