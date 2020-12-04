The weather forecast in Colorado Springs the next several days is expected to be mild with sunny skies and highs in the 50s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicts.
Friday is expected to reach a high of 56 degrees with sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said. Overnight temperatures are forecast to drop to 27 degrees with clear skies.
The streak is expected to keep up through the weekend with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s, the weather service said.
"A very mild trend continues into the new work week... we will even reach for the 60s by Tuesday/Wednesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "We’ll be back to the 50s on Thursday... this is ahead of snowfall potential to end next week."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 54 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 62 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph.