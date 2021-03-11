Thursday could bring a bit of snow to Colorado Springs ahead of a huge blizzard expected this weekend, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
A 20% chance of snow is expected between 9 and 10 a.m. Thursday.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 45 degrees Thursday with partly sunny skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 26 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said. A 20% chance of snow is expected between midnight and 4 a.m.
Friday could bring a wintery mix of snow and rain as well as fog. A winter storm watch was issued for Saturday through Sunday night with a 90% chance of snow Saturday and a 70% chance of snow Sunday.
"A major winter storm will really ramp up this weekend," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Heavy snow, colder temperatures, and eventually some strong wind (most likely on Sunday) will create dangerous travel conditions."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A slight chance of freezing rain before 10 a.m., then a chance of rain between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: Snow. High near 38 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Sunday: Cloudy, with a high near 36 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Snow likely. Patchy blowing snow between noon and 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees and winds around 5 mph.