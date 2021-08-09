A smoky haze will linger over the Pikes Peak Region on Monday but should clear out over the course of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Monday will be hot, but the area is expected to cool throughout the week, the agency said.
An air quality alert issued by the National Weather Service for the area was expected to expire Monday morning, though smoke from wildfires across the western U.S. will continue to cause poor air quality across southern Colorado with some minor improvement expected during the afternoon, forecasters said.
Smoke levels are unhealthy when visibility has reached less than five miles, the agency said.
The smoky haze by now familiar with many in the region will be accompanied by temperatures reaching as high as 94 degrees Monday. The nighttime low is expected to reach 61 degrees.
Temperatures will be a bit lower for the rest of the week, with thunderstorms possible:
Tuesday: Lingering smoke in some areas, with a high near 89 degrees. Five to 10 mph winds. Nighttime low around 60 degrees.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 and 10 mph. Nighttime low around 62 degrees.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and a 20% chance of afternoon showers. Nighttime low around 59 degrees.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and a 40% chance of afternoon showers. Nighttime low around 59 degrees.