A wintry storm brought slick roads and hazardous driving conditions to parts of the Pikes Peak region Friday morning.
City crews were called out Friday morning to address areas where melted snow is now freezing, according to an update from the city.
Light to moderate snow is likely to fall across Colorado Springs and southern Colorado through Friday night, forecasters predict.
Additional snowfall is expected across higher and lower terrains and by Friday afternoon and heavier bands of snow may move across the Pikes Peak region and I-25 corridor through the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Another round of light to moderate snowfall is expected across south central and southeast Colorado Saturday, the weather service reported.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service through the weekend:
Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30 and low around 14. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible. At night, new snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: A 20% chance of snow showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 32 and low around 13. Before midnight, the chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 31 and a low around 15.