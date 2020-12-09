Temperatures in the 60s and sunshine are expected to depart from Colorado Springs after Wednesday with a chance of showers starting Thursday, the National Weather service in Pueblo predicts.
Wednesday is expected to reach 64 degrees with sunny skies and breezes between 5 and 10 mph. Overnight, temperatures will drop down to 34 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 10 mph, the agency said.
Thursday there is a 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. with most of the day in the 30s and 40s. Then, chances of snow appear in the forecast Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.
"We won’t be seeing snow all day but rather off and on during heavier snow showers," Gazette news partner KKTV reported. "Wind won’t be a concern, so visibility should be OK."
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 46 degrees and winds between 10 and 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers after 5 p.m. with precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Cloudy with snow showers likely. A high near 33 degrees and wind between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60% with snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Saturday: Partly sunny with a high near 33 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers mainly before 11 a.m.
Sunday: Sunny with a high of 40 degrees and winds around 10 mph.