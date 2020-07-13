While temperatures remain in the 90s, the Pikes Peak region can expect more thunderstorms than last week with midday showers predicted throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
On Monday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and again before 7 p.m. with a 30% chance. Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 degrees and an evening low around 61 degrees with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday high temperature is expected to dip down to 87 degrees with an evening low of 58 degrees. The chance of showers and thunderstorms is higher Tuesday at 50%.
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to keep up throughout the week with temperatures fluctuating between high 80s and low 90s, with evening lows hovering around 60.
"Severe storms are possible all along the I-25 corridor, but the greatest threat for the strong to severe storms will be in the eastern Plains," according to KKTV's weather forecast. "Large hail, damaging wind and lightning are the main threats. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out."