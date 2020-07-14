Afternoon storms are expected to pack thunder, lightning and hail for the Pikes Peak region, forecasters with the the National Weather Service predict.
Forecasters expect storms to hit after 1 p.m. and last into the night.
The afternoon storms will cool down an 88-degree day, with low temperatures overnight dipping into the 50s, forecasters predict.
Another day, another shot of severe weather across the plains with slightly cooler temperatures. #cowx pic.twitter.com/l6xShDLF29— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 14, 2020
More afternoon storms are expected Wednesday, following a pattern of temperatures hitting the 80s before clouds roll in.
"Large hail will be a threat along with gusty wind and frequent lightning," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "The tornado threat is low today."
Rain and thunderstorms are expected to stick around through the weekend with temperatures creeping up into the mid 90s.
