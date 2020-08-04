The Colorado Spring's area forecast starts off sunny Tuesday but chances of storms develop over the I-25 corridor in the afternoon with potential for high winds and large hail, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Tuesday's high will reach 89 degrees then cooling off at night to 59 degrees with mild breezes between 5 and 10 mph.
Chance of rain is 30% after noon and again before 9 p.m.
Large hail (up to the size of tennis balls) & damaging winds will be possible across southeast Colorado today. Greatest risk area will be east of the I-25 corridor. Keep an eye on the weather and be prepared to seek shelter if thunderstorms threaten! #cowx pic.twitter.com/DJP5n9Cm1r— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) August 4, 2020
"Storms return to the forecast Tuesday through Thursday," according to Gazette news partner KKTV. "Most of the activity will favor the Pikes Peak region but we could see a few storms around Pueblo and the eastern Plains today."
The weather service tweeted that hail up to the size of tennis balls is possible Tuesday in southeast Colorado.
Temperatures climb into the 90s starting Thursday and into the weekend with likelihood of drier days.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 84 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 50% chance of rain in the afternoon and 40% chance at night.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and a high of 91 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 10% chance of rain in the afternoon.