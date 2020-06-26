Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging winds across southeast Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening, forecasters predict.
Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter — and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the I-25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. An tornado is also possible, the agency reported.
Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast.
A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.
Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.