The Broadmoor golf course was strewn with golf ball-sized hail after a 2018 hail storm. Hail is in the forecast for Friday. Gazette file photo.

Severe thunderstorms could bring large hail and damaging winds across southeast Colorado on Friday afternoon and evening, forecasters predict.

Hail — up to 1.5 inches in diameter —  and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible as storms spread east across the I-25 corridor between 3 and 6 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. An tornado is also possible, the agency reported.

Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding, according to the forecast. 

A chance of thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, with a 50% chance of thunderstorms after noon on Saturday and a 20% chance on Sunday, NWS reported.

Here's the full weekend forecast from NWS:

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. High near 82, low near 54. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85, low near 56.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 90, low near 58.

