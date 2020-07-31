The Pikes Peak region will be mostly dry Friday with some isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms predicted during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Friday is expected to be sunny until 2 p.m. when there is a 20% chance of showers.
The anticipated high is 85 degrees with an evening low of 57 degrees and breezes are expected to blow between 5 and 15 mph and shift from east northeast to north northeast in the afternoon.
The weekend will continue to be dry with temperatures in the mid 80s but dropping off a bit Sunday as heavier rains set in around the Colorado Springs areas.
Early next week storms will stick around but temperatures are forecast to pick back up Tuesday with a high of 88 degrees.
Here's the rest of the this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny with chance of thunderstorms and a high of 86 degrees with winds between 5 and 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers in the afternoon and evening.
Sunday: Chance of thunderstorms and showers, with a high of 82 degrees and winds around 5 mph. An 80% chance of showers throughout the day.
Monday: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 83 degrees and winds below 5 mph. A 50% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms and a high of 88 degrees with winds around 5 mph. A 30% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening.