Saturday is expected to see higher temperatures than normal, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. Clouds will increase throughout the day and skies will be mostly cloudy in the evening.

Winds will likely range from 5-10 mph throughout the day and evening. Temperatures could drop to as low as 29.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 56. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.

Monday: A chance of rain and snow between 11am and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 52. West southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.