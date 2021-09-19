Sunday winds signaled a change in weather around Colorado Springs.
The morning started calm and cool in the city before gusts in the afternoon. A red flag warning was in effect for southern El Paso County, where temperatures were expected to climb into the mid- to upper 80s for the afternoon and winds of 30 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service.
Clear skies are forecast for Colorado Springs through the day and night before fall conditions prevail Monday. The National Weather Service calls for the start of the week to come with a chance of rain and temperatures in the 60s.
Heat would linger Sunday "before a big change arrives for Monday and Tuesday," said Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan.
"We could see a couple of raindrops around Colorado Springs, but I think any sort of snow is going to stick to our highest peaks. So we could wake up with a little bit of a fresh coating of snow on Pikes Peak by the time we wake up on Tuesday morning," Sanjuan said.
For the first day of fall Wednesday (it officially arrives at 1:20 p.m.), the National Weather Service expects temperatures to rise to the low 80s. Leaf peeping could be ideal next weekend, with similar temperature highs and sunny skies in the long-term forecast.