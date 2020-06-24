A hot and sunny Wednesday is forecast around Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A high temperature near 86 is expected for Colorado Springs, along with a 40% chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m.
On Thursday, the weather service says Colorado Springs has a 40% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. Light and variable wind becoming west with a high near 91.
Here's an extended look at the local forecast from the weather service:
Friday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. West northwest wind around 5 mph.