Colorado Springs will see mostly sunny, hot weather Friday, with a high topping 90.
The day's forecast features a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but any rainfall is expected to be negligible. Light winds are expected to blow from 5-10 mph.
Here's the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds around 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds around 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.