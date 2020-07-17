7f2c9e340958f778d247795d7da713e7

The crowd watches as Sunny Boy begins to take shape Monday, Sept. 5, 2016, during the final morning of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off in Memorial Park.

Colorado Springs will see mostly sunny, hot weather Friday, with a high topping 90.

The day's forecast features a 20% chance of thunderstorms after 1 p.m., but any rainfall is expected to be negligible. Light winds are expected to blow from 5-10 mph.

Here's the full weekend forecast from the National Weather Service:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.

Sunday: Partially sunny, with a high just under 90 and winds around 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 and winds around 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90 and winds from 5-10 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms.

