Officials are saying Wednesday could be the hottest day of 2023 so far for Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

“Hottest conditions are expected across the eastern plains,” the weather service said in its forecast, “A Heat Advisory is in effect.”

Expect sunny skies today and a high of 92 degrees. Winds from the north are expected to increase throughout the morning, with gusts reaching upwards of 30 mph.

A hazardous weather outlook has been established for the area due to the heat advisory, high winds, and the possibility of severe storms Wednesday evening.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and early evening across the far southeast Colorado plains. The primary concern will be wind gusts to 50 to 60 mph," the weather service said.

"It will be hot today over the plains along the lower Arkansas River valley. Max temperatures will reach around 100 to 102 from the Pueblo region east to the Kansas state line."

Looking ahead into Wednesday night, temperatures are to cool, with mostly clear conditions and a low bottoming out at 58 degrees.

There’s a slight chance of showers forecast for the remainder of the week, with hot temps persisting through the weekend.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: There’s a 30% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 87 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high near 77 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms heading into the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees.