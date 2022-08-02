Colorado Springs residents can expect hot and sunny conditions today, with a high near 93. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers, mostly developing between 4 and 8 p.m.
New rainfall amounts expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
We will have a north wind between 10 to 15 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.
Wednesday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high near 87 and a chance for showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Thursday sees a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 90.
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service:
Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.