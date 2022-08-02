Southeast vestibule Pikes Peak

The sun rises over the southeast vestibule of Pikes Peak. Sunny conditions are expected to continue throughout the day. 

Colorado Springs residents can expect hot and sunny conditions today, with a high near 93. There is a 30% chance for afternoon showers, mostly developing between 4 and 8 p.m.

New rainfall amounts expected to be less than one tenth of an inch, except for higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

We will have a north wind between 10 to 15 mph, becoming light in the afternoon. 

Wednesday is expected to be slightly cooler, with a high near 87 and a chance for showers and thunderstorms before midnight. Thursday sees a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 90. 

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service

TodayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming light. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

WednesdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North wind around 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 90. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

FridayA 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

SaturdayA 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. North wind around 15 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

